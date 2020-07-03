Jennifer Wilson

Jennifer Carroll Wilson

November 13, 1968 - June 27, 2020

Our beautiful Jennifer left us way too soon. She was a vibrant, radiant being with an unparalleled zest for life. Her dazzling smile lit up a room.



Jennifer grew up in Los Angeles. She attended The Westlake School for Girls and Colorado College, where she majored in English. Colorado opened her eyes to nature, which became her passion. In her young adventures she climbed Mt. Kenya, hiked the Masai Mara, and spent a summer releasing endangered peregrine falcons into the wild. She began her professional career in the environmental field in San Francisco, working at Esprit and the Resource Renewal Institute. These experiences led her to the Taos Pueblo in New Mexico, where she taught children about sustainable agriculture. The next step was the Harvard University Graduate School of Design, and there she earned a Masters Degree in Landscape Architecture.



She met her future husband, Marcel, at Harvard. After Cambridge they moved to San Francisco, where their daughters Lena and Zoe were born. Jennifer was still most at home in nature which inspired her many artistic endeavors, including the sculptural jewelry she created and sold. She loved the mountains where she skied, hiked, bicycled and camped, and passed those passions along to her children. Every year she looked forward to spending time with her family at Lake Almanor, California.



In recent years, her focus returned to designing gardens and she opened her own residential landscape design practice. She had recently completed a new studio office in her garden, giving her the opportunity to do what she loved - create, design, draw and cultivate. It was her happy place.



Jennifer passed away suddenly from natural causes. Her large family is devastated. She leaves husband Marcel, daughters Lena and Zoe, mother Judy Carroll, sisters Carey and Abbe, brothers Tom and John and countless nieces, nephews, in-laws and close friends who will cherish the precious memories she left us. Jennifer was predeceased by her father, Dick Carroll.



She was our perennial ray of sunshine.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Jennifer to the San Francisco Parks Alliance and San Francisco Museum of Craft and Design.





