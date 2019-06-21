Jeremiah Edward Keohane Jeremiah (Jerry) Edward Keohane passed away peacefully on June 19, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved husband of Cheryle; loving father to Kaitlin and Jenna Rose; son of the late Margaret and the late Daniel; cherished brother of Michael (Luisa), Daniel, Sean (Joanne), the late Patrick and the late Kevin; devoted uncle to numerous nieces and nephews; treasured friend to all who knew him.

Jerry grew up in San Francisco, attending St. Gabriel's elementary school and Riordan High School. He went on to study Fire Science at City College of San Francisco. Jerry joined the San Francisco Fire Department in 1978 where he retired as Captain after over thirty years of service.

Jerry was a jack of all trades. Whether it was operating the Shell gas station on West Portal, playing and coaching for the YIs soccer team, or acting as Mr. Fix-it for all who asked, he mastered it all.

He was also extremely devoted to his family, especially his two daughters, spending countless hours coaching sports teams, training them to be master chefs, and being their biggest cheerleader. Cheryle and Jerry were still madly in love after 34 years of marriage, together creating a beautiful family and network of friends.

He was a strong man with a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him.

We love you JJ! Godspeed!

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the San Francisco Firefighters' Toy Program, 2225 Jerrold Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94124.





