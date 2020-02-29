Home

Jeremiah J. Mahoney

1947-2020

Jerry passed away on February 22 after a short illness. He was born in San Francisco, received his education at Most Holy Redeemer, Riordan and USF. He also formed many friendships and happy memories as a member of Boy Scout Troop 122. He found his time as a member of the Pacific Stock exchange extremely gratifying. In retirement, he particularly enjoyed his days at the ballpark and as doting surrogate grandfather to Stella and Nate.
Jerry was a true friend, husband, brother and uncle and granduncle.
At his request, all final arrangements are private.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
