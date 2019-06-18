Jeremiah "Jerry" Moynihan Passed away on June 15, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 89 years. Devoted husband of Mary Moynihan of Petaluma. Cherished father of Gerald Moynihan (Bridget), Kathleen Molavi (Ali), Frank Moynihan, Patrick Moynihan (Mary), and Theresa Bach (Steven). Adored grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of two. Loving brother of Margaret Regan of Pacifica, Michael Moynihan (Sheila) of San Francisco, Peter Moynihan (Maureen), Connie Moynihan, Jack Moynihan (Ann) all of Ireland, and the late Patrick Moynihan, Denny Moynihan, Frank Moynihan, and Joan Bradford. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was born, reared and educated in Newmarket, County Cork, Ireland. He immigrated to the U.S. and lived in Lakeview, OR before moving to San Francisco in 1956. He married Mary on August 30, 1958 at Star of the Sea Church in San Francisco and together they enjoyed 60 years of marriage. Jerry and Mary moved their family to Petaluma in 1963. He became the caretaker at Calvary Catholic Cemetery where he worked for 32 years, retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. Vincent's Church in Petaluma and the Rebel Cork Benevolent Association in San Francisco. In his spare time, he liked to cycle and enjoy nature. Jerry enjoyed singing and was light on his feet. He and Mary enjoyed polka set dancing. Above all, Jerry loved his family. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.

The family thanks Hospice of Petaluma and Jerry's wonderful caregivers, led by Jorge Mayo, for their support.

Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Petaluma.





