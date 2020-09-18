Jerome Bernhoft

Jerome Conrad Bernhoft, M.D.

1940 - 2020

The Memorial Service for Dr. Jerry Bernhoft actually took place on his 80th birthday, April 24, 2020, and he enjoyed every minute of it. He had been diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor in March, just as the shelter-in-place order was issued, so the birthday party that his friends hoped to surprise him with became a drive-by tribute instead. In all, about 70 cars and decorated golf carts drove by his Alamo home with his Round Hill Country Club golf buddies, friends and neighbors honking and waving to a surprised and thrilled Jerry. The front yard audience included Susan, his wife of 54 years, their daughter Bridget, son Chris, daughter-in-law Camille (Freeman), and their grandchildren. Susan said Jerry cried with joy.



In 1940 Jerome Conrad Bernhoft was born in Grafton, North Dakota (near the Canadian border) to Gudmunder Kristjan (Chris) Konrad Bernhoft and wife Kapitola Stefania. He grew up in Hensel, ND with younger sister Jill (Jerry Baldwin, Fargo), until high school when his family moved to Cavalier, ND. He graduated pre-med from University of North Dakota in Grand Forks and then from Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago. While in Chicago he met Susan Noonan, a TWA flight attendant from Kentucky, on a blind date. They got married in 1966 in San Francisco, where Jerry had a one-year internship at San Francisco General Hospital. They then spent 2 years in Okinawa, Japan, where son Christopher Conrad was born in 1969 and Jerry served in the US Army as a medical officer on the orthopedic service. That settled his mind on his eventual specialty, and he returned to a 4-year orthopedic surgery residency at UCSF, during which time daughter Bridget was born, 1970. After training Jerry returned with his family to his home base, joining an orthopedic practice in Fargo, North Dakota for 17 years. In 1990 they moved back to the Bay Area where he joined the San Ramon Valley Orthopedic Group which later merged with another practice to form the Muir Orthopedic Specialists in Walnut Creek.



Jerry's patients loved him. His strong integrity and loyalty earned him the highest respect of friends, colleagues, and his fellow golf addicts. "Unassuming" is the description that most captures his essence, according to many. At the end of his life he enjoyed spending time with his daughter Bridget and his every-evening FaceTime visit with son Chris, daughter-in-law Camille and grandsons Olin (16 years) and Conrad (1-1/2 years) and granddaughter Blaire (4 years). The Bernhoft would like to thank all his doctors, nurses, and hospice caregivers for the compassionate care and support they gave Jerry and his family. A short 5 months after he was diagnosed, Jerry died on August 13. He will be missed by them and by so many others who truly loved him.



