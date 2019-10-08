Home

Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
Jerome Diepenbrock
Jerome J Diepenbrock

August 25, 1953 - September 18, 2019

Jerome Johan Diepenbrock, an architect and artist who adventured across the globe and deep into the realm of spiritual belief, died Sept. 18 in his beloved Seattle after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.
Jerome was born in San Francisco on Aug. 25, 1953, a twin and the third of 13 children of Anthony B. Diepenbrock Jr. and Marjorie Gossage Schoorl.
He is survived by his son, Adrian Martin Gómez-Diepenbrock of Seattle, and 10 siblings: Anthony (Donna); Marjorie Vondrak (Tim); Chloe (Robert); Teresa; Amy Bolton (Bob); Mary Gunion (Guy); Peter (Janet); William (Renee); Claire Johnson (Mark); and Bernadette. He is preceded in death by his brother William Michael, his sister Eloise Libby and his parents.
Jerome earned a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon in 1978 and his license to practice architecture in Washington in 1983. He launched Diepenbrock Architecture in 1996. A remembrance of his life will be held Nov. 2 in Seattle.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
