Dr. Jerome Alvin FranzJanuary 8, 1944 - May 13, 2020Dr. Jerome Franz passed away Wednesday, May 13th from complications related to atypical Parkinson's at Coming Home Hospice in San Francisco. He was 76.
He was born January 8, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Joseph and Norma Franz. He was raised in Skokie, Illinois and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1962. Following high school he attended Cornell University where he put himself through college washing dishes in the school's cafeteria. He graduated with an English Degree in 1966.
After college Jerry moved to New York City where he was a social worker and did not own a TV. In 1968 he moved to San Francisco and continued to work in public service until he decided to pursue a career in medicine. He graduated medical school from UC Davis in 1977 and completed his residency at Presbyterian Hospital in 1983 becoming a General Practitioner with specialties in internal medicine and geriatrics.
Dr. Franz was the best example of what a doctor should be. His patients took precedence over policy. He rode his bicycle all over the city making house calls and visiting patients in nursing homes. He volunteered with Project Homeless Connect on weekends and was truly committed to serving the underserved.
He worked in private practice on Cesar Chavez for most of his career and was closely affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital and California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC). At St Luke's he served as Chief of Staff and he was a long standing member of the CPMC ethics committee. Even after retiring, he was unable to give up medicine, spending the last few years of his life volunteering at The Clinic By the Bay.
Jerome's life was forever changed in 1972 when he met artist Helen Chellin. He famously told a friend that day that "he was going to marry her" and they did, two years later in Carmel, California. Helen kept Jerry busy stretching canvases, knocking down walls, and building sculptures for 46 incredible years.
He is survived by 3 children: Samara, Isaac, and CJ. He has 2 son-in-laws: Eric and Scott, a daughter-in-law Melissa, and 4 grandchildren: Maylen, Zoe, Zeke, and Gracien. Jerry will have another grandson this September. He also leaves behind 3 siblings: Norman, Paulette, and Ron. He is predeceased by 2 brothers: John Paul and Bob.
A memorial will be held after COVID-19 restrictions ease and people can safely get together and celebrate Dr. Franz's life. An announcement of time and place will be made in The Chronicle. The family would like to thank the Palliative Care team at Sutter Health and Coming Home Hospice. We are forever grateful for the kindness and care you showed him when we could not be there. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please consider The Clinic By the Bay, Coming Home Hospice, or Doctors Without Borders.
He was born January 8, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Joseph and Norma Franz. He was raised in Skokie, Illinois and graduated from Arlington Heights High School in 1962. Following high school he attended Cornell University where he put himself through college washing dishes in the school's cafeteria. He graduated with an English Degree in 1966.
After college Jerry moved to New York City where he was a social worker and did not own a TV. In 1968 he moved to San Francisco and continued to work in public service until he decided to pursue a career in medicine. He graduated medical school from UC Davis in 1977 and completed his residency at Presbyterian Hospital in 1983 becoming a General Practitioner with specialties in internal medicine and geriatrics.
Dr. Franz was the best example of what a doctor should be. His patients took precedence over policy. He rode his bicycle all over the city making house calls and visiting patients in nursing homes. He volunteered with Project Homeless Connect on weekends and was truly committed to serving the underserved.
He worked in private practice on Cesar Chavez for most of his career and was closely affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital and California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC). At St Luke's he served as Chief of Staff and he was a long standing member of the CPMC ethics committee. Even after retiring, he was unable to give up medicine, spending the last few years of his life volunteering at The Clinic By the Bay.
Jerome's life was forever changed in 1972 when he met artist Helen Chellin. He famously told a friend that day that "he was going to marry her" and they did, two years later in Carmel, California. Helen kept Jerry busy stretching canvases, knocking down walls, and building sculptures for 46 incredible years.
He is survived by 3 children: Samara, Isaac, and CJ. He has 2 son-in-laws: Eric and Scott, a daughter-in-law Melissa, and 4 grandchildren: Maylen, Zoe, Zeke, and Gracien. Jerry will have another grandson this September. He also leaves behind 3 siblings: Norman, Paulette, and Ron. He is predeceased by 2 brothers: John Paul and Bob.
A memorial will be held after COVID-19 restrictions ease and people can safely get together and celebrate Dr. Franz's life. An announcement of time and place will be made in The Chronicle. The family would like to thank the Palliative Care team at Sutter Health and Coming Home Hospice. We are forever grateful for the kindness and care you showed him when we could not be there. If you would like to make a donation in his honor, please consider The Clinic By the Bay, Coming Home Hospice, or Doctors Without Borders.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 20 to May 24, 2020.