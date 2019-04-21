Jerome "Jerry" Underhill 1942 ~ 2019 Jerry passed away of a heart attack at home in San Bruno on April 17, 2019. Born in Lincoln, NE, grew up in Hayward, CA and attended Tennyson High School. Worked for United Airlines for 37 years as a storekeeper. He was a member of IAM Local Lodge 1781. Active member of several UAL retirees clubs and a volunteer of IAM 1781 food distribution with over 1,000 hours. Devoted husband of Barbara for 46 years, also survived by children Richard Brazil (Michele) Gerald Palmer (Astrid) James Underhill and Jina Hoey(Andy), and beloved eight grandchildren and one great grandson. Predeceased by his parents and two brothers. Jerry will be intensively missed but his values and the example he set will live on.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Chapel of the Highlands, Millbrae on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy Service at 11:00 AM where services will conclude.

Donations can be made to American Heart or s.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019