Jerrold Bocci M.D.

Jerrold Bocci M.D. Obituary
Jerrold C. Bocci, M.D.

November 2, 1937 - January 9, 2020

On January 9, 2020, Jerrold C. Bocci, died from complications of glioblastoma. Jerry loved life, and he embraced the anti-cancer therapies with hope and strength. He was confident he would play golf, again, and return to his ophthalmic practice. It was not to be.

The third son of Thomas L. Bocci and Eda I. Bocci, (nee Giorgi), Jerry grew up in Colma/Daly City. He was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School (Class of '55), did his undergraduate work at Santa Clara University, attended medical school at UCSF, and completed an ophthalmology residency at UCLA. Jerry served his county in the US Army at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. When he returned to Northern California to begin his medical practice, he immediately joined The Olympic Club and procured 49'er tickets.

Dr. Bocci practiced ophthalmology in San Francisco and Daly City for fifty years. He was a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Board Certified, a member of the Academy of Ophthalmology, served as president of CMRI. He was on the staff of St. Mary's Medical Center and Seton Hospital where he served as chief of the Division of Ophthalmology for ten years.

Jerry was a physician, golfer, duck hunter, music lover, dancer, traveler, stamp collector, avid reader, lover of fine food, wine, and a good cigar. As a member of The Family, he served as captain of his camp and was chair emeritus of the Wine Committee.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; nephew and good friend, Rick Bocci (Debbie); sons, Chris Bocci and Tony Bocci (Jeanette); daughter, Pam Bocci; grand daughters, Sofia and Mirabella. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Those who knew and loved Jerry will miss him. Bonne nuit ma chere.

Please make charitable donations to Coming Home Hospice, 115 Diamond Street, San Francisco, CA 94114 or to the .

Friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on January 31, 2020, Friday, 2 PM at St. Ignatius Church, Stanyan at Parker Ave, San Francisco


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, 2020
