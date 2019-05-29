Jerrold "Jerry" Thomas Cresta Born April 27, 1940 in San Francisco and passed away peacefully May 18, 2019, while surrounded by family. Survived by his devoted wife of 55 years Deanna; children David (Lisa), Eric (Juliet), and Brian; grandchildren Matthew and Lauren; and brother-in-law Bob Giannini. Jerry was a loving uncle, great uncle and cousin to many dear relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elsie and Frank Cresta and sister Jeanne Giannini.

Jerry moved to San Bruno at the age of 14 and attended Capuchino High School. After high school he proudly served in the Marine Corps. Jerry enjoyed a long successful career with Cresta Brothers Auto parts that spanned over 3 decades. Some of Jerry's fondest memories were those he shared with his family and friends at the Cresta ranch in Santa Rosa, riding horses, playing horseshoes, swimming, and barbequing. Anyone who visited the ranch always had a story to share. Jerry was an avid golfer for many years. He enjoyed playing in many tournaments on courses throughout the bay area with dear friends and especially with his sons.

Retirement allowed Jerry to be an active part of his grandchildren's lives. He volunteered at the elementary school teaching kids about garden science. Over the years Jerry watched hundreds of his grandchildren's baseball, softball and volleyball games, always right there cheering them on. One of his greatest joys was assisting with the boys and girls golf program at Sequoia High School, where both of his grandchildren played.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for the kind and compassionate care that the doctors and nurses provided over the years. Many of those relationships developed into dear friendships.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 12:00 pm, Poplar Creek Golf Course, 1700 Coyote Point Drive in San Mateo.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Sequoia High School golf teams: Sequoia High School Attn: Melissa Schmidt, Athletic Director, 1201 Brewster Avenue, Redwood City, CA 94062.





