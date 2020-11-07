Jerry Drever
March 26, 1933November 4, 2020
On Wednesday November 4, 2020 Jerry, also known as "The Dreve" or simply "Coach", passed away peacefully at the age of 87 at his home after battling Congestive Heart Failure. He was surrounded by his family and the loving care of hospice.
Jerry was born in Sacramento, California to his beloved mother Irma and father Daryl, and raised on the San Francisco Peninsula. As a young boy Jerry spent time as a golf caddie at Burlingame Country Club which sparked his interest in golf. He attended Sequoia High School and was a multi sport athlete. He had a wonderful mentor named Al Terremere who told Jerry he would make an excellent teacher, so after high school Jerry went to College of San Mateo to continue his education. He also played on the golf team in 1951 leading CSM to a 2nd place finish in the state championship and then again in 1952 to win the state championship. After he attended CSM Jerry joined the army on the GI bill to earn money to fund his education. He was fortunate enough to be stationed in France and still have golf in his life as he qualified for the highly regarded Berlin Military Golf Tournament. He then went on to San Jose State University to finish his degree in education where he played on the golf team and met many cherished lifelong friends who also made coaching their professions. He received his Masters Degree from SJSU years later.
Jerry's profession in education started at Exeter High School and then he returned to the Peninsula to coach and teach at Carlmont High School. He went on to San Carlos High School and took the helm of the basketball and baseball programs. In 1967 he led the basketball team to a championship in the Peninsula Basketball Tournament. Jerry then went on to coach and teach at Canada College in 1968 where started the basketball program and coached the team until 1976. He also started the Canada College golf program in 1973 where he coached the team until 1992. His golf teams won 5 conference championships, 3 Nor-Cal Team Championships and the California State Team Championship in 1988. Jerry had the unique distinction of being the only person to win the California Community College Golf Championships as a player and as a coach. He was named the Golf Coach of the year in 1988 by the California Community College Athletic Association. In 2013 Jerry was inducted into the Canada College Hall of Fame.
Jerry was a mentor to many of his players and they were more than just players to him. He wanted to make a difference in their lives. He continued to have contact with many of them throughout the years. Jerry will be forever remembered for his love of family, his many treasured friendships, his gentle smile, admirable work ethic, integrity and his love of a cheese dog with a side of chili from the snack shack at the Olympic Club where he was a member for decades. One of Jerry's favorite sayings was "A & A" or "adjust and adapt" which captured his wonderful attitude towards life.
Jerry is survived by his four daughters who he affectionately referred to as the "The Dreverettes", Teresa Sheehan (Mike), Kathy Burkland (Mike), Lori Sherick (Brian), Karen Duisenberg (Brandon) and his wife of 34 years, Kathy Looney Drever and her two daughters, Kathleen Adams and Melinda Kirkpatrick (John) and their families.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID restrictions. If you would like to be informed please email Lori at ldrever@yahoo.com. Donations in Jerry's honor can be made to Vitas Hospice https://vitascommunityconnection.org/