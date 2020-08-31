Jerry Giusto

Gerald "Jerry" James Giusto





Our father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend, Gerald "Jerry" James Giusto, age 81 passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020, in his home in San Carlos, California.



Jerry was born in San Francisco on March 13, 1939 to Albert and Elma Giusto. He attended Balboa High School. He was married to Virginia Ramirez in 1958. He was a Teamster for many years before finding his passion as a Substance Abuse Counselor for San Mateo County. As a Counselor Jerry was compassionate and supportive of his clients. He retired to San Carlos California.



Jerry will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for family. He was an avid sports fan who loved boxing, the 49ers, S.F. Giants, and NASCAR racing. He embraced Old-time Southern Blues and Jazz music.



He is survived by his children David Giusto (Rae), Steve Giusto (Linda) and Laura Giusto, grandchildren Daniel, Antonio, Mario, and Angela, brothers Thomas Giusto, Donald Giusto, sisters Susan Giusto Fredericks, Angie Giusto, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Virginia Ramirez.



He was a kind and generous man. We will miss you Jerry! Rest in peace!



No services will be held due to COVID.





