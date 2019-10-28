|
Jerry Goldberg
October 12,1934 - October 22, 2019Jerry Goldberg, a top notch husband, father, grandfather and friend to so many of us, died suddenly on Tuesday, October 22. Jerry had just turned 85, having been born October 12, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri.
A few basics about Jerry's many accomplishments. After growing up in the Midwest, he graduated from Harvard College with honors in 1957, and went on to obtain an architectural degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He was awarded a Fulbright fellowship to study and work in Amsterdam. Returning to the U.S. in 1963, Jerry joined the architectural firm of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill in San Francisco, where he worked for decades as an urban planner helping to shape cities throughout the world. In 1967 he married Kate Farnsworth, had a beautiful daughter, Jen, and never moved away from the city he loved. In his work Jerry focused on shaping housing, spaces and transportation to enhance community feeling in urban environments — to make city people's lives better and happier. After leaving Skidmore in the late '80's Jerry worked for BART, various community groups and Parsons Brinckerhoff, always with the same focus on creating livable and workable urban spaces. Jerry's devotion to his community was demonstrated by his long membership on the governing boards of the Fort Mason Foundation, and the French-American International School where Kate taught and from which Jennifer graduated.
The two pillars of Jerry's life were love and art. Love for Kate, his companion of 53 years, for his talented daughter, Dr. Jennifer Annunziata, for her husband, Jim, and for their three children, Max, Peter and Eliza. Jerry was a committed and serious artist, painting and drawing first in watercolor, then acrylic and oils, then in ink and pencil — treating the human figure, landscapes, still lives, and his neighborhood. Among the places that moved him deeply were the peace and landscaped beauty of Stow Lake in Golden Gate Park, the wild exuberant design and environment of the Sea Ranch on the Sonoma County coast, and the drawing studio of Michael Markowitz where Jerry had happily drawn for almost 40 years.
No obituary can adequately capture Jerry's kindness, wisdom and wit, generosity and artistic talent. His family and friends will miss all of that more than we can say. We are left with important satisfactions: that Jerry achieved all that he wanted from life, that he died with his dignity intact, and that we know that he loved us as he knew that we adored and respected him.
Jerry's family gives their deepest thanks to the wonderfully loving and professional staff of the Buena Vista Manor House in San Francisco who all cared for him with such skill and kindness, and to Kurt Gilbertson who guided him there. Donations in Jerry's name may be made to his two favorite charities: , and Habitat for Humanity. A private gathering in memory of Jerry will be held in January.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019