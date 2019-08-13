|
|
Jerry W. HahnJerry, a native San Franciscan, born December 6, 1950 passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2019. He was the second of 5 children born to the late Norma and Ralph Hahn. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Mimi (Maryanne Arsenault), and beloved sons Marcus (JoeAnne) and Kevin. "Pops" will be missed by the light of his life, his cherished granddaughter, Sienna. He was the caring brother of Jane, Judy, Donny (Barbara) and Jim and he was a treasured In-Law of the Arsenault Family. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Jerry was raised in the Glen Park area of SF and was a graduate of Balboa High. He was a 41 year employee of P.G.E., well respected in both the gas and electric departments, where he made long lasting friendships. He was an avid fisherman, a vintage car collector, a sports enthusiast and was well known for his culinary skills. Many in Burlingame fondly remember visiting with Jerry on his daily walks in the park with his Lab, Koufax. His passion in life was getting together with family and friends to share good times...vacations, great meals, a Warriors or Giants game, but a day fishing with his buddies was heaven on earth! He also enjoyed coaching Marcus and Kevin in Peninsula youth sports and maintained long friendships with their teammates and families.
Jerry was an amazing person who will be missed by so many because of his kind, loving, and easy-going disposition. His generosity and love extended to all who knew him. Jerry had a huge network of friends throughout his life, each one dear to his heart. All that were lucky to have known him will always remember his radiant smile.
Jerry's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all involved in Jerry's care: Kaiser Medical Team, Kaiser Home Health and Hospice, and Satellite Dialysis. This team made it possible for Jerry to live his last days in comfort and to leave this world peacefully and with dignity.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 AM.
St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1310 Bayswater Ave., Burlingame.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019