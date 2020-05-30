Jerry Sears
Jerry Michelan "Mike" Sears
Aug. 1, 1940 - May 27, 2020
Atomic Vet Jerry Michelin Sears, born to Nate and Fern Sears in Bell, in California August 1, 1940, died peacefully of lung and kidney cancers in the Berkeley home he built. Joining the Navy at 17, his first cruise was on the USS DeHaven DD727 for "mission on picket duty" during the Operation Hardtack 1 Atomic and Hydrogen Bomb Test series in the Marshall Islands. By his 18th birthday, he had witnessed, at close range, over 20 atomic bomb tests.
Jerry became a machinist, building satellite parts. After the moon landing, the aerospace contracts ended, and Jerry was asked to make guns parts. He said he would not build weapons. He was fired and blacklisted.
Moving to northern California, Jerry became a finish carpenter, saw filer, fine furniture maker, fisherman and avid reader. He studied Gurdjieff and worked in his wood shop until shortly before his death. He will be greatly missed by his children, Jeff, Jennifer, Ian, Seth, sister Caroline, and his partner of 32 years, Mary. Donations: www.veteransforpeace.org


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
