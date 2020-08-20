1/1
Jerry Whiting
Jerome Downing Whiting

Jerry, as he was known to all his friends, was a true son of San Francisco, proclaiming to all that "San Francisco was the best city in the world."

Born at St. Francis Hospital on January 26, 1933, to Herbert Wilmer Whiting and Mary Inez Downing Whiting, Jerry's family moved to Mill Valley where he attended Sir Francis Drake School and graduated from Tamalpais High School. As did his father and uncle before him, Jerry attended UC Berkeley, graduating in September 1954.

During the Korean War, Jerry served as the company clerk for a MASH unit employing his leave time to tour much of the Far East. After his honorable discharge in 1956, he traveled much of Europe, particularly enjoying the islands of Greece.

Returning to San Francisco, Jerry began a long and successful career with the interstate trucking division of Southern Pacific Railroad qualifying to practice before the Interstate Commerce Commission in 1971. Jerry testified before Congress on multiple occasions regarding interstate trucking regulation.

It was after trucking deregulation that Jerry found his second calling as building manager, serving the residents of 300 and 306 Arguello Blvd in San Francisco with his trademark charm, good humor, and perennial optimism. This position allowed him to devote his afternoons to long walks in Golden Gate Park where his irrepressible gregarious nature earned him a loyal following.

Jerry passed on Tuesday, August 11th at 11:45 AM, the time at which he would customarily embark on his afternoon walks. He is survived by his cousins the Peter and Susan Lund family of Minneapolis, MN and by the many members of his family of choice who will remember him always for his smile, charm, and gentle wit. Private services are scheduled at Duggan's Mortuary Daly City. Internment at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery to follow.






Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
