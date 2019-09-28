Home

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity+St. Peter's Episcopal Church
San Francisco, CA
Jesse Clifton Albergotti Jr.


1937 - 2019
J. Clifton Albergotti, Jr.

January 4, 1937 - May 8, 2016

Born in Columbia, SC as the only child of Jesse Clifton Albergotti (Sr.) and Cecil Marth Bofill, Cliff graduated from NCU at Chapel Hill with a Ph.D. in physics. At age 27, he came to CA to join the USF faculty and retired in 1999 with honors as professor emeritus. His research appears in scientific journals, A former student of Ansel Adams, Cliff was also an accomplished fine art photographer with work featured across the nation. A modern-day Renaissance man, Cliff was a man of many talents and achievements. His compassion and intellect drew him towards the relatedness and interconnectivity of things, ideas, and people. With the utmost integrity and courage, he embraced life, fostering adventure, creativity, openess, and discovery. He adored music and art, valued education, and supported civil rights. Knowing when to live dangerously and how to live elegantly, he exemplified authentic living. Sharing this passion with others was his greatest joy, and the memories he left us are his most precious legacy. Cliff died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving spouse and friends. He is predeceased by his step-sister, Anne Louise Fulton, and survived by his spouse, Lucky Choi. Service at 11 AM on Sat, Oct 12, at Trinity+St. Peter's Episcopal Church in SF, CA. Please visit for more info and the full obituary.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019
