Jesse Freitas, Sr.



Jesse "Pops" Freitas, Sr. passed away on May 18, 2020 at his home in San Diego, CA surrounded by those who loved him. He was born February 7, 1921 in Red Bluff, CA to Frank and Maria Freitas. After high school, Jesse played football at Santa Clara University. He served during WWII earning a Bronze Star commanding an artillery unit at the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he continued his football career playing for the inaugural San Francisco 49ers and later playing for the Chicago Rockets and Buffalo Bills.

A longtime resident of San Mateo, CA Jesse taught and coached at Junipero Serra High School for nearly four decades. Jesse later retired to San Diego where he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and smoking cigars. A great listener, with a quick wit and twinkle in his eye, he will be remembered for his love of good westerns, his flat caps and flannel shirts, his endless patience and steadfast reliability, and for his quiet yet reassuring presence. He is survived by his loving partner Mena Guerrero, his children, Lynn Nichols and James Freitas, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Jesse is preceded in death by his wives Vernal Lee Freitas, Mary Elizabeth "Bette" Freitas and son Jesse Freitas, Jr.

A memorial service has been postponed due to the health crisis. For information on a future service or to send condolences, email jessefreitasmemorial@gmail.com. Donations in his memory can be sent to Junipero Serra High School (San Mateo, CA).





