Jill Cunningham In this City of her birth nearly 61 years ago, in the early hours of May 6, 2019, Jill passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side. She was the loving wife and partner of Robt. W. Cunningham for almost 43 years and the mother of Marcie Canty (Matt) and Blake Cunningham. Her ultimate joy was being the fun and playful Noni of her 2 grandsons, Mason and Nolan Canty. Jill is also survived by her sister, Terri White (Brian). Jill was the daughter of the late Bill and Audrey Lazzareschi and was a graduate of Mercy High School's class of 1976. A true native of San Francisco, she was a resident of the Midtown Terrace neighborhood of Twin Peaks her entire life.

Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the PKD Foundation for Polycystic Kidney Disease (www.pkdcure.org) would be very much appreciated by the family.







