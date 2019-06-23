San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill Cunningham

Obituary Condolences

Jill Cunningham Obituary
Jill Cunningham

In this City of her birth nearly 61 years ago, in the early hours of May 6, 2019, Jill passed away peacefully with her husband and children by her side. She was the loving wife and partner of Robt. W. Cunningham for almost 43 years and the mother of Marcie Canty (Matt) and Blake Cunningham. Her ultimate joy was being the fun and playful Noni of her 2 grandsons, Mason and Nolan Canty. Jill is also survived by her sister, Terri White (Brian). Jill was the daughter of the late Bill and Audrey Lazzareschi and was a graduate of Mercy High School's class of 1976. A true native of San Francisco, she was a resident of the Midtown Terrace neighborhood of Twin Peaks her entire life.
Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the PKD Foundation for Polycystic Kidney Disease (www.pkdcure.org) would be very much appreciated by the family.


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duggan's Serra Mortuary
Download Now