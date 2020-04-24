|
James Lee Dixon
August 26, 1943 - March 23, 2020James Lee Dixon was born in Omaha, Nebraska, of James and Beryl Dixon. He found refuge from the rigors of farm life in tending to the extensive gardens of his grandparents, and iris beds of a neighbor; his love of plants and gardens was instilled early.
Graduating from high school at 16, Jim received a full scholarship to Ohio Wesleyan. Moving next year to California, he received a B.A. from U.C. Berkeley, and an M.A. in Classics from San Francisco State.
Jim became a well-known garden designer, considered one of the best in the country. Known for the dramatic transformation of landscapes, the innovative use of stone to create terraces on steep hillsides, and the use of some 3,000 plant species, he built over 500 gardens in his career, investing the landscape with beauty for generations to come. Many of them, he claimed, were based on the compositions of J. S. Bach.
In his twenties, Jim attended a talk by J. Krishnamurti, and it proved life-changing; Krishnamurti would inform much of his thinking from then on.
About that time, he began studying Oriental carpets, and became world-renowned both for his knowledge and expertise. His extraordinary collection of antique carpets (18th century and earlier) is considered one of the most important in the country. Although he had a deep knowledge of the carpets, his special interest lay in their symbolism, of the way design motifs evolved from prehistoric, shamanic origins. He believed these motifs relate to mystical concepts of gardens, and how gardens relate to the divine order of the universe. He taught classes at the arboretum on gardening and plants, that were well attended and popular. His gardens regularly appeared on tours and he exhibited at the SF Landscape and Garden Show. He opened his own garden to horticulture groups, clients and friends.
He was also well known for his healing, energetic work, which he generously shared with many people, almost all of whom were helped in profound ways.
Jim's interests were encyclopedic and in significant ways they all inter-related: gardens, carpets, energy flow, Classical music, poetry, art, Krishnamurti and the healing arts were woven into the fabric of this rare being, and he expressed this esthetic not only in his gardens and in healing, but also in poetry and music.
Dying of pancreatic cancer, he evinced great courage.
Jim is survived by a sister, Julianne, and a brother, Jeffrey. He will be deeply missed by all the many lives he touched.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020