Jim DuaneJim Duane, of Martinez California, passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 just short of his 88th birthday. An accomplished musician and piano instructor, a graduate of Eastman School of Music, Jim built individual relationships with each of his friends, many of whom were his music students. Rather than assuming the role of "teacher" to his students, Jim had a unique way of awakening and bringing out the music that he felt lived within each person. In his own way, Jim was truly a "Renaissance man," accomplished not only in music but in creating fine cuisine, entertaining beyond normal expectations, and an avid interest in anything having to do with gadgets and technology and pursuing the latest solution to any technical problem. Jim will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
As Jim's surviving partner of 50 years, there are no words to express my personal gratitude for the services of Hospice by the Bay in San Francisco. During the last days of Jim's life, this organization was invaluable in caring for Jim and in helping me move through the transition of his loss. I would appreciate any donations in honor of Jim to be made to Hospice by the Bay.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020