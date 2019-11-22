|
Jameson C. Goldner "Jim"
February 22, 1938 - September 30, 2019When asked why he first turned to the obituary page when reading the morning paper, Jim always replied, "I'm looking to see if I'm there." Sadly, today he is. Jim Goldner died on September 30, 2019 at the age of 81. The cause of death was a stroke.
Known for his wit as well as his warmth and generosity, Jim was a man of many talents. He loved wry jokes and puns. He was an artist, writer, actor, photographer, filmmaker, music aficionado, and avid reader. He seemed to soak up everything he learned and was, according to some family members, a "walking encyclopedia." His home in San Francisco's Noe Valley reflected his character. The house overflowed with an eclectic assortment of music CDs, books, film canisters, DVDs, photographs, cameras, model trains, an antique RCA Victrola, and a player piano. Students and friends were welcomed for film screenings held in his basement studio. His own favorites included Charlie Chaplin, Marx Brothers, and Hitchcock's "Spellbound," the latter for its haunting score. He listened to the people in his life as attentively as he listened to music. Jim's unfinished films were "works in progress," as was the rest of his life - delightfully, open, creative, and ever evolving.
Jim drew on his multiple talents and interests during his 52 years as a professor in the School of Cinema at San Francisco State University. Indeed, he was one of the founders of that renowned department. Adored by his students, he was especially known for his classes on Directing and Documentary Film. He also created courses based on other subjects close to his heart, such as the Blacklisting of the Hollywood Ten and Films of the Holocaust. Jim loved teaching - it was deep in his nature to share knowledge and mentor others.
During a sabbatical in Israel in the 1970s, Jim met and later married Enulla Shamir, filmmaker and mother of his beloved and talented daughter, Naomi. He spent many summers at Camp Swig in Saratoga, CA where he taught film and made lifelong friends, including sculptress Helen Burke, the subject of one of his documentary films. He met Geri Rossen, a family therapist and his future wife, at the Berkeley JCC in 1987 when presenting his then unfinished and later award-winning Holocaust documentary about local survivor Gloria Hollander Lyon.
Jim's love of film was lifelong. Born to Arthur and Golde Goldner, he grew up in Burbank, a few miles from the Hollywood studios, and would often ride his bike over to Warner Brothers to catch sight of filmmaking in action. His father worked in the MGM wardrobe department and his mother, a pianist with a Masters Degree, was a music instructor and elementary school teacher. Jim's mother encouraged him, from a young age, to pursue his passions for storytelling, drawing, acting, and film. When he was only seven years old, his comic strip about Poochie the Dog won a contest and was published in a local newspaper. Poochie continued to appear in verbal stories for his daughter and grandchildren as well as in drawings he made just a few days before he died. He graduated from John Burroughs High School in 1956, voted "Most Likely to Succeed," and later attended UCLA for a Master's in Cinema. Jim's mother stopped teaching in June, 1960 and brought silkworms home from her classroom. Over that summer, Jim created a documentary about silkworms on the family's dining room table and with his mother's assistance. "The Silkworm Cycle" became a recognized educational film in public school science curriculums. That September, the family suffered a devastating loss with the death of his mother. In 1962, he moved to the Bay Area to work as a filmmaker at Stanford University and Lawrence Livermore Laboratories. Jim was hired at San Francisco State shortly thereafter.
Until his last days, Jim enjoyed time with family, beaming with pride from his grandchildren who loved him dearly and were greatly influenced by his kindness and wisdom. His sense of humor, artistic talents, and love for humankind are carried on daily through his family lineage.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Geri Rossen, daughter Naomi Goldner and partner Tom Phillips, grandchildren Leon, Marcel, and Aliza May, as well as step children Laura Steinman Klapper and Paul Steinman, and step grandchildren Natalie Klapper and Brett Klapper. He is also survived by his sister Sheila Goldner, step brother Richard Isenberg, and former wife Enulla Shamir.
We are deeply grateful to Celia Halili, a devoted caretaker and dear friend to Jim and his family for the last four years. We also appreciate Celia's dedicated team of other caretakers - Pearl Lasala, Linda Contillo, and Marissa Lim.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SF State's Jim Goldner Filmmaking Scholarship. If $25,000 is raised for the fund, the University will permanently endow the scholarship for future generations. Send donations by check, noting the Goldner scholarship, to University Development, San Francisco State University, 1600 Holloway Ave., SF, CA 94132, or donate online at https://give.sfsu.edu/goldner.
The School of Cinema will host a memorial in Jim's honor on December 6th at 7 pm in Coppola Theatre (Fine Arts 101). Reception begins at 6 pm.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019