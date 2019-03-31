Joan Barbara Aquino June 12, 1933 - February 25, 2019 Joan Barbara (Mercado) Aquino, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Folsom on February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Aquino, she is survived by her devoted children, son John (Sarah) Aquino; and daughter Joelle (Aidan) Del Canizo, and cherished grandchildren Ellie and Andrew Aquino.



Born in French Camp, CA the country girl, who became affectionately known as Jonsey, attended UC Berkeley for a few years before moving to the big city of San Francisco to finish up at SFSU. While living in San Francisco with her sisters, she met her loving husband, Edwin. They married and moved to San Bruno where they raised their two children and Joan's beloved dog, Crystal, who always rode beside her in the front seat of their van.



Joan loved watching her grandson Andrew excel in sports and seeing her granddaughter Ellie elegantly play the violin. She also loved reading novels and going to the movies, impromptu trips to the casino with her sisters, family dinners and watching her grandnieces - Arianne, Simone, Danielle, Marie, Elaina, Leila and Gabriella, grow into lovely young women.



Joan's life will be celebrated with family and friends on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11am to 4pm at the Basque Cultural Center, 599 Railroad Avenue, South San Francisco, California.



