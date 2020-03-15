|
Joan Henri CahenJoan Henri Cahen died peacefully at her San Mateo residence March 13. Raised in Seattle, Washington, she was an only child who adored her parents. When she was in fifth grade, she was chosen to talk on the radio in a program called "Kids of the Week" which led to a career playing all the youth voices on radio dramas.
Joan valued education and took great pride in her academic success, graduating from Northwestern University with a BS in Speech. She went on to share her love of learning as a teacher in various disciplines from children's dramatics to high school journalism, and even junior college real estate.
Joan's husband of 63 years, Robert Cahen, was the great love of her life. Together they shared Robert's passion for culture, particularly opera. They moved from the suburbs of Chicago to the suburbs of San Francisco and raised their two daughters, Gwen and Betsey, in the Bay Area. Joan is remembered as a magnetic, sweet, and positive person. Her creative spirit and encouragement inspired each of her four grandchildren, who admired her dearly. Joan was a woman of great style, great personal charm, and great warmth.
Joan is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law Gwen Kresteller (Daniel), Betsey Kauffman (Richard), and her grandchildren Leland, Elizabeth, Harris, and Sylvain.
A private family service will be held at Hills of Eternity in Colma.
In memory of Joan, be kind to each other.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 16, 2020