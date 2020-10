Dr. Joan Carroll Cartwright, PhDDr. Cartwright passed away September 24, 2020, from Ovarian Cancer. She was 78 years old. She had a private practice in Clinical Psychology from 1988 to 2008 in San Francisco. Dr. Cartwright was well liked by her clients and many used her as their "coach" to be high functioning adults. Full obituary can be seen at blueoakscbs.com