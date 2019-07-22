|
|
Joan DiMare
June 18, 1921 - July 19, 2019DiMare, Joan - At rest in San Rafael, CA on July 19, 2019; Beloved wife of the late Dominic DiMare; devoted Mother of Joseph DiMare; Ginny Rich and Maria Pratt; loving Sister of Neno Venza; dear Mother-in-Law of Mary DiMare, Paul Grace and Ron Rich; cherished grandmother of Dede Cerutti, Sal and Frank Chiavino, Dominic and Larry DiMare and Lauren Pratt and 8 loving Great Grandchilden and many Nieces and Nephews
A native of Marrietto, Italy; Aged: 98 years
Private services were held at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in North Beach; Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA. Donations to Continuum Hospice of the North Bay, 5401 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 110, Petaluma, CA 94954 preferred.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 28, 2019