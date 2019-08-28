|
|
Joan Reumah Evans
June 4, 1930 - August 19, 2019Entered life in Seattle, WA; pedaled off from Vancouver, WA. Joan was a strong woman of the world. She grew up in the SF Bay Area and graduated from Mercy High School, class of 1947. A well traveled executive secretary to the CEO's of many large companies, from Europe to the Bay Area. Joan loved to work and travel. In her later years, she loved to tutor/mentor and she helped kids achieve their goals. She also researched and published family history, most notably the ancestors who fought in the civil war.
She was a friend to so many, some who she met on her world travels or on her daily long bike rides. She hoped to bike until she was 90. Joan loved to surprise and to this end, she planned yearly surprises for her older sister Agnes' family. Such a delight when revealed, be it dinner at the French Laundry or the Bracebridge dinner at Yosemite. Joan was much loved and will be greatly missed by many. Most of all by her good friends Alice & John of Washington State, and nephews Bruce (Sarah), and Brian of the SF Bay Area.
Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The in honor of Joan R. Evans.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019