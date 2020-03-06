|
|
Joan Casserly Haskell
1946 - 2020Joan Casserly Haskell died in her sleep after a short illness, at home in San Francisco, on 19 February 2020.
She was 73 years old and a native of San Francisco, the daughter of Jack Casserly and Mary (Pembroke) Casserly. Joan was raised in the Richmond District and attended the local parochial schools from kindergarten through high school.
After high school, she graduated with an A.B. degree in Geography in 1970 from The University of California, Berkeley. She continued her studies at Columbia University in the City of New York where she earned a Master in Library Science in 1972. She lived nearby and worked at Butler Library, International Affairs and the Brearley School.
Joan was a longtime Reference Librarian at the Main San Francisco Public Library in Civic Center where she specialized in travel, maps/atlases and transportation schedules of ships, trains and airplanes. She herself was a world traveler and always used her first-hand experience to help others.
Joan and her husband Gardner traveled widely and, for a time, lived in Brunswick, Maine, the Upper West Side of Manhattan in Morningside Heights and at their home in San Francisco.
In her spare time, Joan volunteered for the Friends of the Urban Forest (FUF) and through them, planted trees all over San Francisco.
She attended the Art Students League on 57th St. in Manhattan and was lucky enough to have Frederick Brosen as her instructor of watercolor.
Joan is survived by her husband of 32 years, Gardner Haskell, her three sisters, Rose Casserly, Mary Keil and Rita Bray, her niece and nephew, Anne Bray and Joseph Bray, and her sister-in-law Helen Haskell. Joan was preceeded in death by her parents and her brother John Casserly.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on March 14, 2020 at the Carmelite Chapel and Monastery of Cristo Rey, located at 721 Parker Ave in San Francisco.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Cambodia Academy.
cambodiaacademy.org
Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.
Requiem aeternam dona ei, Domine, et lux perpetua luceat ei. Requiescat in pace. Amen.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020