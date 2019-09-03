Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
21228 Redwood Road
Castro Valley, CA 94546
510-581-9133
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Kane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winifred JOAN Nystrom KANE

February 27, 1930 - August 29, 2019

Resident of Castro Valley
Joan Kane passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 29 at age 89
from complications of Alzheimer's.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Winifred and George
Nystrom; her loving husband of 38 years (deceased 2011), Don Kane;
her brother, Don Nystrom; her sister, Barbara Scott; her stepsons, Steve
and Rick Kane and her grandson, Ryan Railsback.
She is survived by her loving children: Mike Grover, Carrie Grover
Fross, Bob Grover (Laurie), Chuck Grover (Shannon), stepdaughters:
Cheryl Kane and Candice Kane Railsback; grandchildren: Natalie,
Randy, Wesley, Brian, Dylan, Katelyn, Kevin and Aaron; great
grandchildren: Lilliana, Jesse, Isabella, Charlotte, Lorenzo and 1 who is
on the way.
Joan was born in San Francisco and grew up in Burlingame where she
attended Burlingame High School. She continued her education at the
College of Notre Dame in Belmont, California.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge, and taking exercise and
dance classes well into her eighties. She and Don went on many cruises
with family and friends and enjoyed family summer vacations at Lake
Tahoe. They also enjoyed hosting holiday, birthday, and Sunday dinners
for family at their home in Castro Valley.

Joan's family would like to thank the caring and competent staff at Villa
at Castro Valley where Joan lived the past 11 months as well as the
wonderful staff from Suncrest Hospice.
A private family Mass will be held for Joan who was a lifelong devoted Catholic.

Jess C. Spencer
Mortuary Inc.
(510) 581-9133
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jess C. Spencer Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now