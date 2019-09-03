|
|
Winifred JOAN Nystrom KANE
February 27, 1930 - August 29, 2019Resident of Castro Valley
Joan Kane passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 29 at age 89
from complications of Alzheimer's.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Winifred and George
Nystrom; her loving husband of 38 years (deceased 2011), Don Kane;
her brother, Don Nystrom; her sister, Barbara Scott; her stepsons, Steve
and Rick Kane and her grandson, Ryan Railsback.
She is survived by her loving children: Mike Grover, Carrie Grover
Fross, Bob Grover (Laurie), Chuck Grover (Shannon), stepdaughters:
Cheryl Kane and Candice Kane Railsback; grandchildren: Natalie,
Randy, Wesley, Brian, Dylan, Katelyn, Kevin and Aaron; great
grandchildren: Lilliana, Jesse, Isabella, Charlotte, Lorenzo and 1 who is
on the way.
Joan was born in San Francisco and grew up in Burlingame where she
attended Burlingame High School. She continued her education at the
College of Notre Dame in Belmont, California.
Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bridge, and taking exercise and
dance classes well into her eighties. She and Don went on many cruises
with family and friends and enjoyed family summer vacations at Lake
Tahoe. They also enjoyed hosting holiday, birthday, and Sunday dinners
for family at their home in Castro Valley.
Joan's family would like to thank the caring and competent staff at Villa
at Castro Valley where Joan lived the past 11 months as well as the
wonderful staff from Suncrest Hospice.
A private family Mass will be held for Joan who was a lifelong devoted Catholic.
Jess C. Spencer
Mortuary Inc.
(510) 581-9133
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019