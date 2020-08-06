Joan Margaret Keane
Joan Margaret Keane, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 at age 72. She was a loving sister to Marilyn Keane Schuyler (Douglas -deceased), Nancy Keane Triplett (Tom) and Florence Keane Walsh (Mike - deceased); and a devoted companion to John Hubiscak. Joan was a cherished aunt to Erin Schuyler Bilvado (Brent), Katie Schuyler, Megan Schuyler, Kaylan Triplett Sigel (Brett), Devin Triplett (Michelle), Molly Walsh (deceased), Brendan Walsh, Brigid Walsh and Colleen Walsh; and great-aunt to Sophia Bilvado, Tomas Bilvado, Madeleine Bilvado, Patrick Bilvado and Cohen Sigel. Joan was born in San Francisco on October 22, 1947, oldest daughter to John and Margaret Keane (both deceased). Joan attended St. Emydius Elementary School, Mercy High School and the University of San Francisco (USF) where she earned her Bachelor's degree in nursing and a Master's degree in health care administration. Joan pursued a 38 year career in nursing, working at a number of Bay Area hospitals including St. Mary's Hospital, Children's Hospital, Ralph K. Davies Hospital, Seton Medical Center and Stanford Medical Center as well as the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA). Joan exemplified the values of professional nursing and was devoted to providing compassionate care and honoring the human dignity of every patient. Joan cherished her many friends with whom she was always busy enjoying life. She also enjoyed traveling and experiencing many adventures on her trips abroad. During the last 5 years of Joan's life, she resided at Cypress at Golden Gate where she received loving care from Daisy Dizon and her team. Joan has also experienced the joy of sharing life's celebrations and memories with a loving extended family of cousins. Duggan's Serra Mortuary will handle the interment which will be held privately for the family. A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a future date when all of Joan's family and friends can gather to celebrate her life. Donations in Joan's name can be made to Sutter Care at Home - Hospice, 2800 Leavenworth St., Suite 350b, San Francisco, CA. 94133; or the Alzheimer's Association
, Northern CA and Northern Nevada Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090