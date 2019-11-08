|
Joan Frances KentPassed away peacefully in San Francisco with her family by her side on November 5, 2019, at the age of 86. Beloved daughter to the late Thomas and Mary (Morris) Galvin. Beloved wife to the late Herbert Kent; loving mother to Mike (Yvette), the late Denise, and Steve (Cindy). Loving grandmother of four grandchildren: Sean (Jen), Kevin, Andrew and Tony Kent. Beloved sister to the late Tom Galvin.
Joan attended St. Peter's Grammar School ('48) and St. Vincent's High School ('52) in San Francisco. From there she began working at Slauss and Brittan as an administrative assistant where she met the love of her life, Herb. They were married in 1955 and had three wonderful children. Joan was a member of the Corpus Christi and Church of the Visitacion Mother's Guilds, the Native Daughters of the Golden West (El Vesporal Parlor), and the Sacred Heart/ Cathedral High School Alumni Association. After Herb's passing in 1988, Joan experienced bowling with friends and neighbors at Serra Bowl, Daly City, and golfing with Denise and friends at Sharp Park Golf Course, Pacifica. She enjoyed traveling with Denise and her friends Mary Lee and Janet Holland; was an avid 49er, Giant and USC football fan and a lifelong San Franciscan. Her greatest pleasure in life was her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always present and would travel long distances to see her grandkid's games with her best friend in life, Denise.
Friends may visit Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 9:00pm at DUGGAN'S SERRA MORTUARY, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, November 15, 2019, at 10:00am at the Church of the Visitacion, 655 Sunnydale Ave, San Francisco. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Sacred Heart/ Cathedral Alumni Association, 1055 Ellis St, San Francisco, CA, 94109, or the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Dept 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX, 75265.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019