Joan Gerwe Laibly
December 9, 1921 - November 3, 2020
A great lady, wonderful mother and above all, devoted partner to husband Arthur.
Married in Jan. 1942, they moved to California in 1953 with their three girls. She created a home and family that was full of love and joy; as we always said, "Ours is a happy house!" Joan lit up the room with her smile when she entered, always had a cheerful and friendly word for friends or strangers alike. She never passed a dog on the street without stopping to pet it and strike up a conversation. Our friends all loved her; she was the mom that everyone wished they had.
Longtime member of the Hillsborough Racquet Club, avid tennis player, golfer, excellent bridge player, and lifetime member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, Joan had many friends and a very active social life. Family and friends shared decades of holiday and birthday celebrations together which she orchestrated in a manner that seemed effortless.
She and Arthur enjoyed traveling; they went to China, Africa, and Europe, returning with stories and memories to share with us all. She survived him by almost 10 years and now has joined him in their final journey together. Although we will sorely miss her, we are happy to know that she has been reunited with the love of her life.
She leaves behind a close knit family who will miss her dearly: three daughters Barbara Frank (Chuck), Susan Kidd (Bill), and Janet Hagemann (Jack) and grandchildren Amanda Gregg (Anthony) Mia Isordia (Albert) Rebecca Bjorklund (Peter), Ian Kidd (Janel), Alex Kidd, Scott Kidd, and David Hagemann (Rikki), as well as eleven great grandchildren.
The family appreciates the outpouring of condolences and support. Due to current circumstances there will be no service. If you would like to make a donation in Joan's memory, her charities of choice would be Peninsula Humane Society https://phs-spca.org/
or Samaritan House https://samaritanhousesanmateo.org/
Tonight, enjoy a "Happy Hour" with someone you love and have a toast to Joan. She would love that!