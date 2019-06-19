Joan G. Lerma May 31, 1933 – June 14, 2019 Joan G. Lerma, born and raised in San Francisco, passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph V. Lerma, loving mother to Linda (Michael) DeMartini, Valerie Stewart, Melissa (Donald) Fields. Caring grandmother to Jennifer Stewart, Joseph Lerma, Christopher Lerma, Christina Jajeh and Jessica Jajeh; great grandmother to Adam and Santino Ramirez. Loving sister to brother Bob and predeceased brother Roddy and sisters Lorraine, Audrey and Sandra ... and loving Auntie Joanie to many nieces and nephews.

"Joanie" was married to "Jose" for 62 years and they raised their daughters in San Francisco. The family enjoyed annual vacations in Yosemite, Russian River and Lake Tahoe. Through the years, Joan and Joe enjoyed many activities including square dancing with the SF Chapter of Caper Cutters, bowling leagues at Castle Lanes, Doelgers Bridge Club and road trips with Virginia and Ed's travel group. Joan enjoyed volunteering as a Pink Lady at Kaiser and tap dancing classes at Doelger. Joan and Joe volunteered for years at the SFFD Toy Program enjoying many firehouse holiday lunches and fun-filled friendships at OFRC. Joan, being the wife of long time Muni driver Joe, enjoyed her daily travels on her favorite bus lines. She handed out candy to weary drivers and was known as the "Candy Lady". Also a special shout out of thanks to Bill W. and friends.

Lastly, the family extends deep appreciation to the staff, volunteers and residents of Peninsula Reflections in Colma, for their friendship and care for Joan.

Friends may visit Saturday, June 22 after 3:00 pm and Rosary at 5:00 pm. Internment Sunday, June 23, starting at Duggan's Serra Mortuary at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SFFD Toy Program.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 20 to June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary