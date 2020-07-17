Joan McFetridge

November 19, 1931 - June 27, 2020

Joan Frances Mitchell was born in Somerville, Massachusetts, on November 19, 1931, to George and Helen (Murphy) Mitchell. She had one older sibling, Marjorie. After graduating from Cambridge Latin High School in 1949, Joan worked at various jobs in Boston. In 1953, her life took an adventurous turn when American Airlines selected her to become a stewardess. She received her training from American in Dallas, Texas, and flew all over the country when air travel was not nearly as common as it is today. When flying for American Airlines, Joan flew with numerous celebrities and sports legends, including Joe Torre and Warren Spahn. In 1957, she was posted in San Francisco, where she met her husband, Edward McFetridge, who had just graduated from University of San Francisco School of Law.

After living in the Richmond District for a few years, the McFetridges moved to Tiburon in 1963 with their two young sons, James and Matthew, and added a third, Andrew, the following year.

Although airline rules required stewardesses to leave their employment upon marriage, Joan stayed active with American's alumni association, known as The Kiwis; in the early 1970s she rejoined American Airlines as a part-time sales representative and continued working in that capacity until 2002.

Sadly, she was widowed in 1991, but she had many wonderful friends and neighbors along with her family who kept her life full of activities and events. She also continued her friendships with American Airlines colleagues who she flew with in the 1950s. She loved being a doting grandmother to her three grandchildren.

Joan moved to Sacramento in 2015 because of declining health due to dementia.

A private Mass was held at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Carmichael, California. Joan will be buried next to her husband's grave at the Presidio National Cemetery in San Francisco. Tax deductible donations in honor of Joan can be made to Oaks of Hebron, 6950 Commerce Blvd. Suite 7 Rohnert Park, CA 94928.



