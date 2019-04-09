Joan P. Modolo Joan P. Modolo of San Francisco passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 7, 2019 at the age of 103. Joan immigrated to the United States from Italy at the age of 1. She was raised in Ohio, but spent the majority of her life working and raising her family in the city she loved - San Francisco. Joan was an energetic, self-reliant, pioneering woman. In 1948, Joan became one of the first female real estate brokers in Northern California; she continued to pursue her passion for real estate for over 65 years.

Joan was truly one of a kind. With her vivacious spirit, she made friends everwhere she went. In her later years, she became a member of the Sierra Club, Fuchsia Society, Commonwealth Club and a regular patron of the San Francisco Opera, among others. At the age of 85, she bought her first iMac computer and even took lessons to use it!

Joan was very proud of her family and is survived by her son Richard (wife Gaby) Modolo, her daughter Linda (husband Douglas) Wade, and her daughter Kathy (husband Dave) Flynn. She leaves behind 5 grandchildren; Denver, Richelle, Jackie, Sarah and Kate and 1 great-grandchild, Ricardo Ignacio. She will be missed by many relatives and faithful friends who will remember most for her appetite for life (and good Italian food),

A Memorial Service is scheduled for Monday, April 29th at 11am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City. Joan will be laid to rest with her parents in the Greenwood Cemetery in Ohio.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019