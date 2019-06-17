Resources More Obituaries for Joan Olsson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joan Olsson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Joan E. Olsson July 19, 1931-June 11, 2019 Joan passed away on June 11, 2019 surrounded by her family and her partner in the home that she loved after a 4 year struggle with cancer. She was born in San Francisco in 1931 to John and Gladys Carr who met while working at the Pacific Telephone Company. An early SF memory of hers was when her dance class performed at the 1939 World's Fair on Treasure Island. Her schooling included attending Commodore Sloat, Aptos and Lincoln High School where she was the editor of the yearbook and school newspaper. Staying a Bay Area girl, she attended Berkeley where she received a B.A. in English and continued her journalistic efforts as the Sports editor of the 1952 Blue and Gold yearbook while also presiding as president of her sorority, Alpha Omicron Pi. Like her parents, she met her future husband, Charles Franklyn Olsson, at work when she was employed as a reservation agent on the Honolulu desk for United Airlines. They soon eloped in 1954. There followed three children in four years: Gregg of San Anselmo, Douglas of Los Angeles and Peri Lyn of Santa Rosa, all who survive her. After a brief stint in Seattle, Joan discovered San Anselmo in the early '60s and decided that that was to be their new home. After volunteering in her children's school activities, Joan went to work for Marin Association for Retarded Citizens (now Lifehouse) where she worked for 10 years followed by 5 years as the Development Director at Serra House in Fremont. In 2003 she received a "Celebrating the Uncelebrated" award for her 13 year service as the volunteer editor of the NAMI Marin newsletter. Combining her volunteer work and her love of San Anselmo, she and Frank formed a committee and, for over a year, raised funds and worked to have the main traffic hub in San Anselmo landscaped with pine trees where a plaque is dedicated to them. Following Frank's passing after 51 years of marriage during which they shared their passion for travel, Joan reconnected at a high school reunion with Jack Donahue and soon formed a loving partnership for their golden years sharing cruises to Europe, South America, South Pacific, Asia and through the Northwest Passage. Travel wasn't her only passion as she devoted so much energy to her gardens, her love of interior design and most of all, to her friends and family who will miss her always. Other survivors include Joan's sister Judith Iverson of Burlingame and nieces Lisa Moir of San Mateo and Carla Starner of Millbrae. There will be a private family remembrance and celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Hospice By The Bay.

