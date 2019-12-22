|
|
Joan MarinaPeponis Rinde
October 6, 1937 - December 18, 2019A family's fabric is made of a number of threads woven together. Joan was a golden thread interwoven in her family's cloth – making the world more beautiful with her presence.
She died peacefully on December 18th with her beloved husband of 46 years, Lloyd Rinde by her side. Joan's hospital room was filled to the brim with loved ones in her final days––a testament to the lifelong support she had offered them, and the irreplaceable role she served in their lives. They seized the opportunity to hold and embrace one another and express their love and appreciation. Each one of her last moments in the hospital were a gift.
Joan was her family's teacher, fact checker, problem solver, and the ultimate doer. Like her parents, she was strong—both physically and mentally—even up until her very last moments on this earth. She set an example by the way she lived her life—her attention to detail, her immaculate standards, her faith, her dedication to her family and her partnership with the love of her life, Lloyd. She looked to him in those last few days, just as they had looked to each other during the life of their marriage.
Joan was born in San Francisco to strong, loving and industrious Greek immigrants, George and Fotini Peponis. She revered her parents and embodied many of their qualities without even trying. She was raised in the City with her cherished sister and brother, Dena Peponis Karbo and Bill Peponis. Their Greek culture and extended family and friends were an important part of their lives as children and Joan continued to nurture those connections into adulthood, widening the circle of those around her. Her relationship with her heritage was a fundamental identity that she devoted her time, energy and heart to. She even managed to convert Lloyd to an honorary Arcadian.
She was a member of local Greek Orthodox churches, served as school administrator at Holy Trinity School for two years and as the secretary of the United Arcadians of S.F. for nineteen years.
Joan was the gold standard as a wife, sister, Thea, Nouna, cousin, and friend. When YiaYia Foto passed away she became an even greater role model. She checked up on each member of the family quietly and constantly, never seeking attention or expecting anything in return. Her hand was always ready to hold when anyone needed to feel calmed, comforted, understood, or loved. She was the first one to show up when you needed help and the last one to leave your side. Though she was the baby sibling in her family, she was instinctively maternal, giving, and independent. She adored and protected her older siblings, who were her lifelong confidants and closest companions.
Joan was a loyal sister-in-law to Anna Marie Peponis and George Mourgos. She was a dedicated stepmother and aunt to Lloyd's extended family. She was a second mother to many of her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Joan was a devoted and treasured aunt to Julie (the late Dean), Felicia (Ivelin), Mark (Lizz), Jeannette (Steve) and George (Jennie). She was incredibly loved by her grand nieces and nephews, Anjelica, Emma, Stephanie, David, Stefan, Brian (Charity and Avery), Matthew (Marne) and Melanie (Chris). She was a proud Nouna to her Godchildren, Katherine, Sophia and George and a dear cousin to many. Costa Tsoukas was like a brother to her.
Joan was her family's strongest link to the past, the keeper of their shared history, and the leading representative of the family's Greek culture. In some ways she occupied two worlds—one in the U.S. and one in Greece. She balanced them beautifully, sharing tidbits of one world with the other. She's helped everyone understand more about who they are, and what binds them together.
She nurtured and watched over them in ways that are impossible to quantify. Future generations will know her name and the imprint she leaves on her family, her community, and all of our hearts.
Friends and family are welcome to attend the Trisagion at Holy Trinity Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, on Thursday, December 26th at 7 p.m. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Friday, December 27th at 11 a.m. followed by a Makaria and then interment at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery in Colma.
Joan asked that in lieu of flowers any donations be given to Holy Cross Church (900 Alameda De Las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002-1604) or Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (999 Brotherhood Way, SF, CA 94132).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019