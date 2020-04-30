|
|
Joan Roeder Titus
October 13, 1928 – April 21, 2020Joan Roeder Titus, 91, a fourth generation San Franciscan, passed away at sunset on April 21, 2020, in the arms of her loving daughter and surrounded by her family. She attended Madison Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High, and Lowell High Schools before graduating in 1950 from the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Public Policy. She worked at Sunset Books before marrying Albert Titus. While raising three children, she returned to school to obtain a Masters of Law from Lone Mountain College, and worked for 25 years as a Paralegal handling estate administration. After retirement she enjoyed participating in a writing group, attending classes at the Fromm Institute, and spending time with family and friends.
She was a San Franciscan through and through and lived the history we all hear about. She was smart and witty until the end and always strove to learn more.
She is survived by her children, Alan (Meg), Steven, and, Amy; grandsons, Avram and Micha; and sister, Jane Graham. Due to Covid-19, a private funeral was held.
Contributions may be made to the Fromm Institute or .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020