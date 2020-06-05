Joan Margaret Kavanaugh Roemer
June 25, 1938 - June 3, 2020
Died peacefully at home in Daly City, CA at the age of 81. Devoted wife of 57 years to Bob Roemer, loving mother of Tricia Heissenbuttel (Jim), Margi Beima (Doug), Betsy Harrington (Sean) and Tim (Lennell), beloved Nana to Jack (Julie), Sara (Jed), Joe, Maddy, Conor and McKenzie, cherished sister to Maryanne Murray (John) and Linda Haskell (Bill), best friend of 76 years to Karen Giambruno, loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents, Margaret and Jack Kavanaugh, and sister-in-law, Jeanne Kemp.
A native San Franciscan, Joan grew up on 23rd Avenue in the Sunset. She was intelligent and lovely like her mother and strong and athletic like her father. Joan attended St. Anne's, St. Rose Academy, Lone Mountain and San Francisco State. While in college, she earned her bachelor's degree and teaching credential, and also caught the eye and heart of the love of her life, Bob. They raised their kids in Westlake and were active parishioners at Our Lady of Mercy, where they made lifelong friends.
Joan was a 2nd and 3rd grade teacher at Holy Name School for more than 20 years, served as religious coordinator, and was a mentor to many young teachers, her favorite being her niece, Katie. Mrs. Roemer was strict but fair and loving, and she always brought out the best in her students. She would ask her students, "Who is the most important person in your life?" and the answer was always "You are!" She would remind her students to "Know who you are and love what you know." She loved her colleagues and could be found scooting out of class quickly to have a good laugh quietly in the hallway.
Joan loved filling her home with friends and family and flowers. She was kind, generous, thoughtful and funny. It made her happy to feed people, and she always sent folks home with enough chicken enchiladas or macaroni salad for the next night. Joan loved her backyard garden which hosted the family Easter egg hunts and the birth of several litters of kittens. She loved Almaden with her "third sister" Jeanne, the cabin on the Alley that they painted red, white and blue for the Bicentennial, dancing to Neil Diamond's Cracklin Rosie and Sweet Caroline, and the entire Twin Creeks "family." She loved the River cabin Y Worry, games of pedro, reading on the deck and the "family" up on Fitch Mountain. While both cabins were her happy places, it was the people who made those places special for her.
As Auntie Joanie to the Murray, Kemp and Haskell kids, Joanie Babes to many, Mrs. Roemer to hundreds and generous friend to all, Joan had a way of making everyone feel special and loved.
Joan was a wonderful wife and ultimate caregiver to Bob and the most amazing mom to her four kids. Her wisdom and faith were profound but simple: Be kind, Be grateful, Say a prayer. She was the personification of unconditional love. She will be dearly missed.
Special thanks to Elaine Versoza who provided outstanding care for Joan during her final weeks and to Denis Nolan who brought communion to Bob and Joan for these last several years.
A funeral Mass and celebration of Joan's life will be scheduled at a later date when large Irish gatherings are allowed. While Joan truly loved flowers, in lieu of flowers, she would encourage you to say a prayer or give a little extra TLC to someone who needs it. Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to the charity of your choice.
