Joan Lee AndersonShaughnessy August 26, 1932 - May 17, 2019 Joan Lee Anderson Shaughnessy, 86, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home in San Mateo, surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born in 1932 to Andrew & Florence Anderson in San Francisco, the youngest of 2 children. She graduated from Presentation High School in 1950. Joan worked for the telephone company and met her husband, Bill in 1956, and they married in 1957 in San Francisco. Joan lovingly raised 4 children with her husband. She spent many hours volunteering in her community helping those in need. Joan was a kind and spirited lady who brought joy to everyone.



Joan is preceded in death by her husband Bill and her son Danny. She is survived by her 4 children: MaryAnn (Max), Dennis (Melinda), Pat (Jim) & Jeanne (Drew); 10 grandchildren: Alison (Timmy), Eileen, Heidi, Sean, Sarah (Ezra), Emily (Kara), Megan, Kate, Danny & Lucy; 3 great- grandchildren: Ian, Nicki & Hannah; and many loving nieces & nephews.



Memorial Mass will be held at 11am on Monday, May 27th at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 300 Alameda de las Pulgas in San Mateo. Private inurnment at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory can be made to the St. Francis Center in Redwood City.







Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 24 to May 26, 2019