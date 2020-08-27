Joan Shemanski

Joan Helene Shemanski (nee Simon)

February 15, 1925 - August 15, 2020

Joan passed away peacefully after a life filled with 95½ years of 'joie de vivre'.



She is survived by her children Philip (daughter-in-law, Sheri), Richard, Lynn (Partner David) and Jim (daughter-in-law Birgitt (Paro)); her grandchildren Tianya, Francesca, Naomi and Alex; her great grandchildren Beija, Simon and Julian, and her grand dog Anando. Joan was the wife of Robert Shemanski for 52 years and 'Aunt Joey' to the extended Simon and Shemanski families.



Joan was born and raised in San Francisco, lived in West Los Angeles for over 50 years and then moved to Orange County. She loved Jeopardy, crossword puzzles and playing bridge with her many friends.



There will be no funeral services due to the Covid situation. Donations appreciated to your local food bank or favorite Democratic candidate.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store