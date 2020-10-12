1/1
Joan Strazzullo
Joan (Beecher) Strazzullo

Joan Passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 in Roseville with her devoted family by her side at the age of 85. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Paul Strazzullo for 54 years. Devoted mother of Sandy (Ace) Zenner, Paul (Shirley) Strazzullo, loving Nonie to Nicole Zenner, Gina-Marie (Travis) Hybl, Rachel (Reed) Pattison and Dante Strazzullo, great Nonie to Elias and Jocelyn Hybl. Devoted sister to Buz (JoAnn) Beecher, loving aunt to niece Jenine (Jon) Beecher and nephew Bary (Joanne) Beecher.
Joan attended grammar school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and graduated high school from Jefferson High School in Daly City. After graduating high school, she worked at Southern Pacific Railroad in San Francisco until she married Frank. She lived most of her life in their family home in Daly City until she moved to Roseville and was lovingly cared by Paul and Shirley Strazzullo.
Due to Covid, a private family service will be held at a future date.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18, 2020.
