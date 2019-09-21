|
Joan Therese Lockhart
Nov. 26, 1932 – Sept. 18, 2019Joan Lockhart passed away peacefully at the age of 86 surrounded by her loving family. She was a woman of tremendous faith who shared her love freely, loved to laugh and cherished spending time with her family and friends. She has touched so many lives with her warm and loving spirit.
Joan was born in Brockton, Massachusetts to Francis and Madeline Martin. She was married in 1954 and moved seven times before settling in Sunnyvale, California in 1969. She moved to Rossmoor in 1999 where she enjoyed bocce and socializing with the Red Hat Society. In 2017, she moved to Oakmont of Montecito.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Madeline and her brother Dick. She is survived by her three children Steve and his wife Esther, Dave and his wife Nancy, and Donna and her husband Shel Perham; grandchildren David, Armando, Saundra, James, Kerry, Thomas, Joseph, Andy, Jennifer and Scott; and her fourteen great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life and memorial at St. Bonaventure Church in Clayton, CA, on Friday, September 27th at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation (www.alzfdn.org).
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019