Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Joan White Obituary
Joan Carolyn (Smith) White

Wrapped in the loving arms of her family, Joan was gracefully called home on January 1st, 2020 in Half Moon Bay. Born to Jack Smith and Kathleen Beirne Smith on August 16, 1948, Joan was the embodiment of goodness, kindness, faith, and passion. She leaves behind her adored and devoted husband of forty-seven years, Thomas (Bric) Charles White; loving children, Thomas John White (Heather) and Elizabeth (Betsy) Lenor White Dalkert (Stefan), all of Half Moon Bay; in addition to her beloved grandchildren, Quin, Rouri, and Fiona White, and June, Gwen, and Stefan Dalkert. She also leaves behind her supportive siblings, Janet Wright, Colleen Frasco, John J. Smith lll, Maureen Smith (predeceased), and innumerable family and friends. Joan grew up in Westlake and attended Westlake School, NDV School, Notre Dame High School, and the University of San Francisco. She cherished her children, grandchildren, and happy time spent together, especially walking along the roaring Pacific bluffs and celebrating idyllic Lake Tahoe summers. For more than twenty-five years, Joan was called as a teacher in Catholic elementary schools, including Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, Redwood City, and Holy Name of Jesus School, San Francisco. Joan's vocational mission was to unlock each student's potential, at which she excelled. Joan delighted in singing, playing the guitar, and was always animated by a vibrant political discussion. Her passion for life was truly palpable. She was our family's greatest teacher. To know Joan was to love her! She overcame great obstacles to be with us and is now living Christ's promise of eternal life with Him in heaven. We are blessed and forever the better in Joan's faithfulness and love. A Rosary and Vigil will take place on Sunday, January 5, 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Pillar Church, Half Moon Bay. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, January 6, 10:00 a.m., Our Lady of the Pillar Church, with Burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, Joan can be honored with contributions to St. Jude Children's or .

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Jan. 4, 2020
