|
|
Joane Westermark
June 9, 1941 - October 10, 2019Joane Westermark passed away peacefully, after a courageous battle against cancer, on Thursday, October 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Joane was born and raised in San Francisco, CA to John and Marie Westermark. She graduated from Lowell High School and went on to attend San Francisco State. While at San Francisco State, she met her first husband, Tom Davis. During college, Joane worked at Candlestick Park as one of the first women usherettes. She was recruited from her job, to appear on the game show, "What's My Line", hosted by John Daly. Joane moved with her husband to the suburbs in 1961. They settled in Livermore, California in 1964. Joane raised her children in Livermore and was a stay at home mom until 1979 when she began working at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Joane enjoyed her work at the lab as a scientific technologist in the Environmental Science division and the Hazard's Control division. She entered retirement after 24 years at the lab. Joane then moved to Modesto, CA and bought a motorhome. She enjoyed traveling around the country in her motorhome with friends. She also traveled abroad to Europe, Sweden, Hawaii and Mexico. She continued to work at the LLNL during her retirement as a security escort, part time, to help supplement her travel budget. Her favorite country by far was France, taking multiple trips to the country.
In 2005, Joane met her soulmate, Tom Donahue. Together, they continued to travel and spend time at his home in Arnold, CA. When not traveling, Joane enjoyed gardening, reading, attending plays, gambling and politics.
Joane was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was intelligent, kind, generous, loyal, loving and thoughtful. Joane will forever be missed, and her legacy will live on through her family.
Joane was preceded in death by her parents John and Marie Westermark, her brother Robert Westermark, her companion Tom Donahue and her daughter-in-law Karen Harger Davis. She is survived by her brothers Allan Westermark, George Westermark (Kimberly), and Gary Westermark (Elaine); her children Jim Davis (Patti), Karen Davis- Parker (Jon), and Jennifer Davis; grandchildren Jody Hooker-Silva (Jayme), Joshua Davis (Alex), Jillian Davis, Allysha Davis, Nick Rodgers, Allie Parker and Ben Parker; great-grandchildren Jude Hooker-Silva, Lily Hupp, and Wyatt Davis; nephews Kai Westermark (Lisa), nephew William and niece Katarina Westermark.
The family wishes to thank Joane's caregiver and friend Cheryl Flory for all her help during the last couple months of declining health. The family would also like to thank all Joane's doctors and nurses at Kaiser Hospitals in Modesto, Sacramento, Manteca and Fresno. Special thanks to the nurses and technicians at DaVita in Ceres, CA and Fresno Palm Bluffs. The family would also like to express sincere appreciation to the doctors, nurses, patient care technicians, and physical therapists at San Joaquin Gardens in Fresno. They provided exceptional care and showed such kindness to Joane during her final months.
Services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00pm at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1000 El Camino Real, Colma, CA with a reception to follow.
Memorial donations can be mailed to the , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123. Please mail check with Restrict to Renal/bladder Cancer in memo of check or call 1-800-227-2345.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019