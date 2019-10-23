Home

Joann "Jodi" Avery Allen

Jan. 11, 1928 - Oct. 21, 2019

Joann (Jodi) Allen 91, of Walnut Creek, CA passed away on October 21, 2019. Jodi was born to the late Robert & Mar yClaire Eckhoff 1-11-28 in Oakland, CA. She graduated from Domenico Convent in 1946 and attended the University of Arizona. She married William E. Allen Jr. in 1951 and lived in Lafayette, CA; Sao Paulo, Brazil and Sonoma, CA. Jodi is survived by 3 children: Laurinda A. Allen, Mignone A. A. Wood, and Douglass G. Allen as well as 6 grandchildren, 1 gr. grandson, and her brother Robert Eckhoff Jr. Jodi was predeceased by her loving husband in 2004. She was an artist, art historian and teacher.
Jodi was a docent at numerous museums in the Bay Area: SF De Young, Legion of Honor, and the de Rosa Center for Contemporary Art. Her passion was art as exemplified by this favorite quote: "Art is a personal journey, made richer by the people we encounter along the way."



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2019
