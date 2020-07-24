JoAnn Liptack McLaughlin01/19/1959 - 07/19/2020God called home to heaven the Love of my Life, JoAnn Liptack McLaughlin on Sunday July 19, 2020.Loving wife of John McLaughlin, Jr. for 43 years.JoAnn joins her parents, Ed and Harriet Liptack and her sisters, Margie Quinlan and Pat Liptack in heaven. She was also predeceased by her brother in law, Steve McLaughlin.JoAnn loved to travel, as known by the many trips to Europe and Mexico she and John made, as well as over 30 cruises around the world.She leaves behind her brother, Bob Liptack as well as her sisters and brothers in law, Susan and Frank Zanca, Dennis and Carol and Michael and Diane McLaughlin.She was the very special Aunt to 15 nieces and nephews, and great Aunt to 11, and great, great Aunt to 1.JoAnn will be missed by many relatives and friends, especially her SJU Buds!Burial will be open to 50 family and friends Monday, July 27, at 1:00pm at Holy Cross Cemetery.