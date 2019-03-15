JoAnn Vandenberg Our beloved JoAnn passed away Tuesday, March 5, at Seton Hospital. Born September 23, 1940, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Egy of Winterset, IA, and predeceased by her parents and her husband John. Survived by cousins William and Shirley Bossenberger of Ames, IA; nephew Michael Van Dalen (Ruby) of Los Gatos, CA; niece Constance Willeson (Harley) of Medina, MN; grand- nieces and nephews.

She was a dedicated steward of historic preservation in her adopted city of San Francisco, serving in various positions for the Victorian Alliance.

A passionate advocate for education, JoAnn graduated from the University of Iowa and worked as an administrator for various Bay Area institutions, including the American College for Traditional Chinese Medicine, Cogswell Polytechnical College and the University of San Francisco.

She will be interred with her husband in Winterset, IA. A memorial will be held in early June. Donations may be made to the Victorian Alliance of San Francisco, KQED, or the animal cause of your choice.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019