Joanne Marie Hansen Joanne Marie Hansen, born August 11, 1933 in San Francisco passed away peacefully in Redwood City, CA on June 10, 2019 at the age of 86 years.

She was the daughter of Patrick J. Clifford and Dorothy R. Moyle and one of 3 siblings; Joanne older brother, Pat Clifford of Sacramento passed away a few years earlier and her younger brother, James Clifford lives in Redwood City. She was raised in San Francisco on 45th Avenue two blocks from the San Francisco Zoo. She always had fond memories as a teenager working at the Zoo selling peanuts and swimming in Fleishhacker pool.

In 1952, Joanne met the love of her life, James R. Hansen, and as newlyweds moved to the new development of "Westlake". There they had five children: Julie, Dave, Jessie, Dennis and Jacquie. Growing out of their home in Daly City, they moved to the hills of San Carlos in 1962 to build their dream home that they would reside in until the day she passed. James and Joanne were married for 57 years when James passed away in 2009. They enjoyed their weekends together traveling and spending time at their getaway home near Georgetown, California.

In addition to raising five children, Joanne worked as a volunteer for many years at the Peninsula Braille Transcribers Guild, turning reading books to braille for blind children and was a devout member of St. Charles Parish. She was a beloved grandmother of 12 grandchildren: Patrick Ferrell, Lisa Becker, Robert Hansen, Michael Hansen, Shelley Berger, Kevin Hansen, Douglas Hansen, Megan Schultz, Casey Gallagher, Joey Gallagher, Mathew Harris and David Harris, and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed and her memory will forever warm our hearts.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 16, from 6 to 8pm with a 7pm Vigil Service at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel, 1111 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont. A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, June 17, 11:00 am at St. Charles Parish, 880 Tamarack Ave in San Carlos. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. Family prefers donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle from June 15 to June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary