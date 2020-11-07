1/1
Jody Wilson
Jody Lamar Wilson
December 15,1949 - September 24, 2020
Jody Lamar Wilson, 70, passed away unexpectedly from a fall in his San Francisco home. Jody was the first of five children born to Francis B. Wilson and Bernice Petschauer Wilson on December 15, 1949 in Fort Benning, Georgia. As a loving and protective older brother, he was admired and respected by his siblings. He loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting and fishing as a teen. Jody's optimism and exuberance for life attracted many lifelong friends. Jody always had a keen eye for fashion. In his twenties he traveled to San Francisco and fell in love with the city. With his handsome charm, Jody began his career in sales at Joseph Magnin. He moved to Wilkes Bashford, eventually buying the shoe concession and founding his highly successful Wilson Dean shoes with Tony Dean. Having survived childhood polio, Jody learned determination, and was inspired to bring high quality shoe fashion to others. With his talent, intelligence and superb taste, Jody traveled with his trusted buyers, including artist wife Yuriko Takata, to NYC and Europe, creating the finest luxury collection. His biggest joys were golfing at Lake Merced Golf Club, where he made three hole-in-ones! He followed all sports, especially football , with his many friends and family. His charisma, humor and generosity will be missed by all. He is survived by his mother, Bernice; his wife of 37 years, Yuriko; his loving siblings, Chris, Camille, Carol and Francis, and his adoring nieces and nephews. Jody's vivacious and joyous spirit left us all too soon. Perhaps it's a small comfort that he never needed a walker, false teeth or hearing aids,...Rest in peace, beautiful Jody.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
